NHL plans to resume skating drills in step toward finishing season

Players are being allowed to enter what the league is calling "phase 2"--a first step from the self-quarantine orders issued in mid-March.
NHL issues update on Phased Return to Sport Protocol: https://t.co/WRnoXeXUrN pic.twitter.com/WA3dKaSn45— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 25, 2020
At a date to be determined in early June, six players will be allowed to skate in non-contact drills at team facilities where state restrictions have been lifted for such gatherings, including at the Carolina Hurricane's home rink in Raleigh.
Coaches and team staff are not allowed to participate, but can watch. The skates will be voluntary and will be accompanied by regular health screenings. Players are also allowed to use the club's exercise and weight training facilities.
The NHL has set a goal to get to "phase 3"--a start of training camps. The league eventually hopes to hold a 24-team playoff tournament at the end of July.