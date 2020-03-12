Coronavirus

NHL suspends season beginning tonight amid coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK (WTVD) -- The National Hockey League has followed suit of other professional sports leagues and announced Thursday that it is suspending the season.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement regarding the 2019-20 NHL season:

"In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019 20 season beginning with tonight's games.

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus - and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point - it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.

"We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions - including by self-quarantine, where appropriate. Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnew yorkhockeynhlcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of coronavirus
MLB expected to suspend operations indefinitely, ESPN reports
12 coronavirus cases now in NC, 1 in Johnston County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12 coronavirus cases now in NC, 1 in Johnston County
Final 3 days of ACC Tournament canceled
Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
Man arrested in shooting that injured Durham Boxcar Bar worker
Woman needs 3rd double-lung transplant at Duke
Tobacco Road Marathon in Cary canceled
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
Show More
ACC, Big Ten, others cancel men's college basketball tournaments
2 more Triangle residents test positive for coronavirus
Stocks reopen, fall 8.4% amid coronavirus pandemic
Billie Eilish concert still on despite coronavirus outbreak
TBI: Remains found belong to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
More TOP STORIES News