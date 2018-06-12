NHL wife seeks order of protection against teammate's girlfriend

SPORTS

The wife of Ottawa Senators star Erik Karlsson has filed an order of protection against Senators teammate Mike Hoffman's girlfriend.

The woman in question is accused of wishing their unborn son dead and continued harassing them online after the infant was stillborn.
Karlsson is the team's captain and one of, if not the greatest player in Senators franchise history. Hoffman has led the team in goals the last four seasons.

Both are on the trading block. The guess here is that Hoffman gets traded to a team in Uzbekistan.
