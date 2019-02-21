SPORTS

Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles during Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

'Just do it'

Nike is getting ready to launch a new ad featuring only female athletes!

The ad will include a voice over from tennis star Serena Williams, and it will also feature Olympic gold medalist and World Sportswoman of the Year Simone Biles.


The theme of this year's ad is called 'Dream Crazier,' spotlighting female athletes who have broken barriers and brought people together through the power of the sport.

The new ad will air on Sunday, Feb. 24, during the Oscars.

Last year, Nike nearly broke the internet with their fall 2018 ad 'Dream Crazy' featuring Colin Kaepernick.

In the 2018 campaign, the former 49ers player said: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," alluding to his kneeling protest over social injustice.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOscarssimone bilessportsathletesu.s. & worldnike
SPORTS
Saints releasing safety Kurt Coleman after one season
Paul George asks Nike 'what went wrong' with his PG 2.5 shoe after Zion Williamson injury
DeMarcus Cousins blasts NCAA system after Zion Williamson injury
NHL Power Rankings after Week 20: Who should buy, sell at the trade deadline
More Sports
Top Stories
State Board of Elections calls for new election in 9th district
Suspect in child's murder said the boy choked on waffle, warrant says
Nike, social media react to Zion Williamson injury
Missing road barriers putting Wake County drivers at risk
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Flu responsible for 68 NC deaths so far this season
Show More
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
How the Jussie Smollett case could impact local hate crime victims
Police: Man intentionally ran down family of 8 outside New York 7-Eleven
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
More News