Zion Williamson injured when Nike shoe rips during game

It was the injury heard around the social media world. Everyone is talking about Zion William's knee injury and at the center of it all is a Nike sneaker.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
During the first match-up of the season against rivals Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels, star freshman Zion Williamson suffered a mild knee sprain within the first minute of the game. It's unclear at this time how long the superstar athlete will be sidelined.


Immediately following the injury, the social media reactions started.

"Zion Williamson...not good...injury, not good. Like his foot just decided to turn into a Transformer because I don't think Zion is human," one Twitter user said in a video.

Williamson was wearing Nike PG 2.5 sneakers.

The company's stock dipped Thursday morning when markets opened.



Others just took time Wednesday night and Thursday morning to poke fun at the sneaker company saying in a tweet, "Adidas, Under Armour, & even Reebok looking @ Zion after his injury in Nike Shoes."

After the game, Nike promised to investigate the incident, releasing this statement:

"We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery. The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue."

For many, this incident is a teachable moment. Former Duke star and ESPN commentator Jay Williams tweeted about the injury saying this is why athletes should have the option to go straight to the NBA out of high school.

