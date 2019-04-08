duke university

Duke 'looking into' Michael Avenatti's bribe allegations against Zion Williamson, Nike

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke has responded to lawyer Michael Avenatti's Twitter allegations that Nike paid Zion Williamson's mother for 'consulting services' in 2016 and 2017 by saying it is "looking into" the claims.

Avenatti, the attorney known for representing Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Trump, was arrested at the end of March for trying to extort from Nike.

Avenatti tweeted out allegations late Friday night saying Nike paid Zion Williamson's mother Sharonda Sampson for "bogus consulting services in 2016/17."





Duke University responded to the allegations Saturday:

"We are aware of the allegation and, as we would with any compliance matter, are looking into it. Duke is fully committed to compliance with all NCAA rules and regulations. Every student-athlete at Duke is reviewed to ensure their eligibility. With regard to men's basketball: all recruits and their families are thoroughly vetted by Duke in collaboration with the NCAA through the Eligibility Center's amateurism certification process."

Nike responded to the allegations Monday:

"Nike will not respond to the allegations of an individual facing federal charges of fraud and extortion and aid in his disgraceful attempts to distract from the athletes on the court at the height of the tournament. Nike will continue its cooperation with the government's investigation into grassroots basketball and the related extortion case."
