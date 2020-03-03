college basketball

No. 12 Duke ends 2-game losing skid in 88-69 win over NC State

Duke guard Cassius Stanley shoots against N.C. State's D.J. Funderburk on Monday in Durham. (Gerry Broome)

No. 12 Duke ended its two-game losing streak with a 88-69 win over NC State Monday night.

BOTTOM LINE: Duke seeks revenge on North Carolina State after dropping the first matchup in Raleigh. The teams last met on Feb. 19, when the Wolfpack shot 45.1 percent from the field while holding Duke's shooters to just 37.7 percent en route to an 88-66 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: North Carolina State has been fueled by senior leadership while Duke has relied on freshmen this year. For the Wolfpack, seniors Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 78 percent of the team's scoring, including 91 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Duke's scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Johnson has directly created 42 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. Johnson has 12 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Wolfpack are 11-11 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

N.C. State's C.J. Bryce drives between Duke's Javin DeLaurier (12) and Jordan Goldwire on Monday in Durham.



STREAK STATS: Duke has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked fourth in Division I with an average of 82.1 points per game.
