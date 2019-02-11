SPORTS

No. 4 Virginia rallies past No. 8 UNC in key ACC showdown, 69-61

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tar Heels faded late and fell to No. 4 Virginia, 69-61. (Gerry Broome)

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
It was all set up for a big night at the Smith Center on Monday evening. Even Michael Jordan was in the house. Unfortunately for No. 8 North Carolina, it was not to be as the Tar Heels faded late and fell to No. 4 Virginia, 69-61.

The Cavaliers (21-2, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the second half on a 21-6 run to seal it, beating the Tar Heels for a fourth consecutive time.

Trailing by seven at the half, North Carolina went on a 17-3 run and built a 7-point lead. But the experienced Cavaliers would not go away and the 3-pointers stopped falling for Carolina and starting going in for the Cavs.

Virginia sharpshooter Kyle Guy took over late, including with a dagger of a 4-point play down the stretch. He finished with 20 points as did De'Andre Hunter.



The Heels (19-5, 9-2) were led by freshman guard Coby White, who had 17.

Freshman Nassir Little suffered a right ankle injury with 12:06 left in the first half. The birthday boy didn't return.



UNC shot just 35 percent for the game.

The Cavaliers were coming off a second loss this season to No. 2 Duke and arrived in Chapel Hill facing the prospect of their first losing streak of any kind in two years. Yet Guy and his teammates rallied from seven down in the final eight minutes to snap UNC's seven-game winning streak.

The Tar Heels visit Wake Forest on Saturday, while Virginia hosts Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar Heelscollege basketballChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Five offseason moves to improve every NFC South and NFC West team
No. 2 Duke overcomes 23-point deficit in second half to beat No. 16 Louisville
Power Rankings: Duke stuns Louisville with wild late comeback
No. 2 Duke rallies from 23 down, beats No. 16 Louisville
Power Rankings: Duke stuns Louisville with wild late comeback
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News