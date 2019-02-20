SPORTS

No. 8 UNC rolls past Zion-less No. 1 Duke, 88-72

Duke's Zion Williamson falls to the floor with an injury after a freak shoe injury. (Gerry Broome)

Luke Maye took full advantage of a freak injury to freshman sensation Zion Williamson, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina past No. 1 Duke 88-72 on Wednesday night.

A star-studded crowd that included former President Barack Obama, Spike Lee and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. packed into Cameron looking for another highlight-filled show from Williamson - arguably the most exciting player in college basketball.

But the ACC's second-leading scorer went down during the Blue Devils' opening possession. Williamson grabbed his right knee in pain after slipping awkwardly and falling when his left shoe fell apart as he planted hard while dribbling near the free throw line. The blue rubber sole ripped loose from the white shoe from the heel to the toes along the outside edge, with Williamson's foot coming all the way through the large gap.

Raw video: Former President Barack Obama enters Cameron Indoor Stadium for the UNC at Duke game.



Cameron Johnson added 26 points and Garrison Brooks had 14 to help the Tar Heels (21-5, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) earn their most lopsided win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 30 years.



By winning their ninth in 10 games and beating a top-ranked team for the first time since 2013, they pulled into a first-place tie with the Blue Devils (23-3, 11-2).

RJ Barrett matched a season-best with 33 points and fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added a season-high 27 for Duke - but the rest of the team combined to score just 12.



Duke looked lost without Williamson. Meanwhile, North Carolina took advantage of the Zion-sized hole in the lane, scoring 32 of its first 34 points in the paint and finishing with a 62-28 scoring advantage there. The Tar Heels never trailed, pushed their lead to 22 on Johnson's layup with about 16 minutes left and held on.

Eight nights after the Blue Devils rallied from 23 down in the final 10 minutes to win at Louisville, they couldn't come up with another comeback - especially without Williamson.



This was quite a statement from the Tar Heels, who followed up the most lopsided ACC road victory in school history with their most lopsided win at Cameron since they won by 20 here in 1989. It also was their first win over a No. 1 since knocking off Michigan State in December 2013.



For Duke, the result of the game seems secondary to Williamson's health, given how much he means to the Blue Devils and their national title hopes. Now the question is how much time - if any - he will miss going forward. Each of Duke's losses since November came at home after a key freshman was injured early, with point guard Tre Jones' shoulder injury leading to an overtime loss to Syracuse.

North Carolina next plays host to No. 16 Florida State on Saturday. Duke visits Syracuse on Saturday night.



With both teams ranked in the top 10, Duke has won 23 times; UNC has now won 23 times.

The high caliber of performance in this rivalry dates back decades. In fact, the last time the game was played without either team being ranked was in 1960.

Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. and Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was also in attendance.



Outside the stadium, students put up with cold temperatures and rain for the last several days. It didn't dampen their spirits, however.

Duke students camped for weeks in Krzyzewskiville for the UNC game.

