No glasses the difference for Cole Anthony

"I guess it was messing with my depth perception because when I took those off something clicked."
Anthony has been practicing with prescription goggles since arriving on campus. They hadn't been a problem until his college debut against Notre Dame.
"I don't really see that well off the court." Anthony wears glasses on a regular basis and hasn't previously had an issue with the goggles. He says he isn't sure why they didn't work for him tonight. Just don't expect to see them again soon.
"Yeah, I'm going to have to retire those"
Cole Anthony on why he ditched the goggles in the first half. He wears glasses off the court and had been wearing the rec-specs in practice. pic.twitter.com/lg85Kmg2Pk— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) November 7, 2019