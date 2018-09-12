No local football this weekend, so what are the players doing?

NC STATE

NORTH CAROLINA

NC CENTRAL

Only Duke of our Triangle FBS/FCS teams will actually be involved in a football game this weekend. The Blue Devils will depart for Waco on Thursday morning for their Saturday showdown with the Baylor Bears.Beyond that, every school is making sure that their players are safe, taken care of and reachable if necessary.Wolfpack football SID Annabelle Myers told me that 30 double occupancy hotel rooms have been set aside for football team members if they want them. At last check, not all had been claimed. Many players who already live in apartments are just opting to stay put. Players whose hometowns are not in the storm zone are free to leave and join family.With a great number of Raleigh-based players, some are housing teammates temporarily. For example, sophomore tight end Thomas Ruocchio is bringing teammates Brock Miller (FL), Dylan Autenreith (GA) and Justin Witt (IL) home for at least part of the next few days.Receiver Steph Louis' cousin is a Marine based in Wilmington. She was evacuated and will stay with him during the storm.NC State's director of sports nutrition, Diana Nguyen, is making sure the Pack is well-fed wherever they are.Players were all required to check in with where they'll be during the storm and notify the team when they get there. They are due back on Sunday, conditions permitting.With classes canceled, Tar Heel football players were free to head home following practice this morning. Many will stay on campus where they'll have access to whatever dining facilities they need. A team spokesman said that he was unaware of any hotel block reserved for players who might want it.Players are due back for practice Sunday, conditions permitting.Players are welcome to stay in residence halls or leave for another location. Per spokesman Kyle Serba, of 99 players on the roster, only 25 have elected to stay on campus or in Durham. The last team function was a practice Tuesday afternoon.With classes canceled through Sunday, there will be no team functions until they resume.