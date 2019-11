No.1 Duke lose at home to Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 85-83 in overtime. #ABC11 — ABC11Charlie Mickens (@GameDayCharlie) November 27, 2019

DURHAM -- The #1 ranked Duke Blue Devils lost to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Cameron Indoor Stadium in overtime Tuesday night.This is the first loss in 150 consecutive non-conference home games.