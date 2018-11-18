SPORTS

North Carolina beats Maryland 2-0 in NCAA championship

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina beats Maryland 2-0 in NCAA championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --
Megan DuVernois and Erin Matson scored first-half goals, Amanda Hendry made five saves and No. 1 North Carolina beat No. 2 Maryland 2-0 on Sunday to win its seventh NCAA field hockey championship.

Meredith Sholder set up DuVernois for her ninth goal in the 21st minute. Matson added her 20th five minutes before halftime for the Tar Heels (23-0), who were outshot 9-8 but earned their first national title since 2009. Morgan Goetz added a defensive save for UNC.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Outshot 5-0 in the first half, Maryland (22-3) but turned up its second-half intensity with nine attempts and six on goal but couldn't break through against its former Atlantic Coast Conference rival. Sarah Holliday had two stops and Noelle Frost one for the Terrapins.


UNC's Ashley Hoffman was named the Most Outstanding Player and joined on the All-Tournament team by Hendry, Matson and Eva van't Hoog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNCAAKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
No. 7 North Carolina continues guard development vs. St. Francis
No. 1 Duke begins bid for Maui title vs. San Diego State
Hurricanes score twice in opening 30 seconds, top Devils 2-1
Duke freshmen face high-profile test at Maui Invitational
More Sports
Top Stories
Body of NC teacher killed in Mexico recovered, Facebook post says
Investigation underway after motorcyclist killed in crash in Durham
Man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old boy arrested in Alabama
Raleigh man facing charges after sexually assaulting child for 7 years
Coast Guard ends search for missing boater in Edenton Bay
Road reopens following fatal multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Lawsuit: Yale removed student who was depressed from campus
World Day of Remembrance held in Raleigh for deceased drivers
Show More
Watch the full ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
NC teacher born in Paradise, Calif. raising money for hometown
First images show missing submarine's seafloor wreckage
Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions
More News