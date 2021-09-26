North Carolina Central falls to rival NC A&T 37-14

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kashon Baker ran for 139 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Jazir Staton recovered a blocked punt for a score as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 37-14 victory over North Carolina Central in non-conference play on Saturday.
The Aggies (1-2) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Andrew Brown and a 47-yard scoring run by Baker. After the teams traded field goals, Jacob Roberts blocked a punt by Juan Velarde that was recovered by Staton in the end zone to push NC A&T's lead to 20-3. The Aggies were in command after Jalen Fowler fired a 24-yard scoring strike to Elijah Bowick with 1 second left before halftime.
Brown added his third field goal of the game in the third quarter and Bayshul Tuten scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth to cap the Aggies' scoring. Fowler finished 18-of-28 passing for 161 yards.
Davius Richard connected with Ryan McDaniel for a 77-yard TD in the fourth quarter for the Eagles (2-2).
Richard completed 21 of 35 passes for 225 yards with a pick. He also led the Eagles with 43 yards rushing on seven carries.
McDaniel amassed more receiving yards than any other NCCU receiver in more than four years, finishing with 178 yards on 9 catches.
The Eagles look to get back on track Oct. 2 when they travel to Mississippi Valley State.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News