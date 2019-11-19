nc state

North Carolina high school hoops star Josh Hall headed to NC State

By
As recruiting announcements go, it was very low-key for Durham native Josh Hall Monday night. He simply tweeted out a picture thanking the schools that had recruited him and pledged his hoops future to NC State.



That capped a great weekend for Kevin Keatts and the Pack.

Not only did they dispatch St. Francis on Saturday, they added two significant building blocks for the future.

Hall's teammate at Moravian Prep, Shakeel Moore also committed to play at NC State over the weekend.

While Moore is a 3-star defensive specialist, Hall is the kind of player that can blossom into a star.

As we all know, in the ACC, star power is necessary to compete.

At 6'9 and 190 pounds, Hall is highly skilled prospect who's been zooming up recruiting rankings over the past several months. He's rated the 2nd best prospect in North Carolina and a top 50 caliber player nationally. Keatts is undoubtedly hoping that upward trajectory continues between now and when Hall arrives on campus next year.

With Hall's commitment, NC State currently has the 5th ranked recruiting class in the country.

Duke's 2020 group is currently ranked 2nd, with UNC's class 3rd. This is a hoops neighborhood we call home.
