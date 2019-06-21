Sports

Not drafted but not giving up: Triangle players sign NBA free-agent deals

It was a night of dreams for many players at the NBA Draft on Thursday night, and for others, a reminder that there's still work to do to achieve the dream.

A number of Triangle players weren't drafted, but are still determined to prove that they've got the goods and have signed free-agent deals.

Let's start with the small school guys. Nobody in college hoops at any level filled it up like Chris Clemons and Amir Hinton last year.

Clemons led D1 in scoring at Campbell and became the third-leading scorer in NCAA history by the end of his time in Buies Creek. He's signed a free agent deal with the Houston Rockets.



Hinton meanwhile led D2 in scoring while at Shaw. He's agreed to a free agent deal with the New York Knicks, where he'll join RJ Barrett in summer league play. Hinton, like so many undrafted players, is using his draft-night disappointment as fuel.





As for the big school fellas, UNC's Luke Maye landed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he'll compete for the chance to play pro ball alongside the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo.



Luke's Tar Heel buddy Kenny Williams found a spot with the San Antonio Spurs. He'll also try to use Summer League to impress.

Duke's Marques Bolden landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he'll be coached by former Michigan man John Beilein.

Perhaps the most intriguing post-draft signee was NC State recruit Jalen Lecque, who opted to skip college for pro ball after a year at prep school.



He got a four-year deal from the Phoenix Suns with the first two years guaranteed. That's basically like getting drafted minus the handshake on stage.
