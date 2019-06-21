Not drafted but not giving up: Triangle players sign NBA free-agent deals

A number of Triangle players weren't drafted, but are still determined to prove that they've got the goods and have signed free-agent deals.
Let's start with the small school guys. Nobody in college hoops at any level filled it up like Chris Clemons and Amir Hinton last year.
Clemons led D1 in scoring at Campbell and became the third-leading scorer in NCAA history by the end of his time in Buies Creek. He's signed a free agent deal with the Houston Rockets.
I’m super excited to announce that I will have the opportunity to play for the @HoustonRockets ‼️ see ya at summer league 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/tlorF1Sp4y— chris clemons (@idropcoldbucks) June 21, 2019
Hinton meanwhile led D2 in scoring while at Shaw. He's agreed to a free agent deal with the New York Knicks, where he'll join RJ Barrett in summer league play. Hinton, like so many undrafted players, is using his draft-night disappointment as fuel.
@MirHinton_22 will be headed to the mecca of basketball as an undrafted free agent. @nyknicks just got themselves a baller... and a bunch of HBCU hoops fans. https://t.co/XDuTIdLzE4 pic.twitter.com/N5pU2s8iyH— HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) June 21, 2019
Always been the underdog— unowxy🎈 (@MirHinton_22) June 21, 2019
As for the big school fellas, UNC's Luke Maye landed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he'll compete for the chance to play pro ball alongside the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo.
If Luke's college trajectory is any indication, Milwaukee got a good one! Luuuuuuke has signed with the @Bucks. #CarolinaSZN | #NBADraft | @luke_maye pic.twitter.com/8mRkf9AdgR— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 21, 2019
Luke's Tar Heel buddy Kenny Williams found a spot with the San Antonio Spurs. He'll also try to use Summer League to impress.
Duke's Marques Bolden landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he'll be coached by former Michigan man John Beilein.
Perhaps the most intriguing post-draft signee was NC State recruit Jalen Lecque, who opted to skip college for pro ball after a year at prep school.
Congratulations to the newest @Suns member, @jalenlecque10❗️ pic.twitter.com/UxadKitq5A— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) June 21, 2019
He got a four-year deal from the Phoenix Suns with the first two years guaranteed. That's basically like getting drafted minus the handshake on stage.