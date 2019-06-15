Sports

Former NC State star Nyheim Hines gives back with his first Triangle football camp

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Nyheim Hines, the 919 will always be home.

"Raleigh has been great to me," Hines said. "The whole 919 not just Garner, Raleigh but everyone around the surrounding areas."

The running back was a standout at Garner High School, became a star at NC State and is now playing on Sundays for the Indianapolis Colts.

"Everybody always told me my whole life I was too small or too short and I let that motivate me," he said.

Back in the Triangle, Hines is hoping to teach kids to find their motivation at his first Nyheim Hines Free Football Camp.

"Not everybody is going to play football not everybody is going to be an athlete," he said. "But find something even if you're not the best at it and keep working at it. I'm trying to reach all of them, but hopefully I'll say something that changes somebody's life today."

Hines said he's grateful for guys such as Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall who showed him the importance of giving back to the community that raised you.

"One of my coaches is out here and he coached me when I was 6 years old. Now, I'm hosting my own camp," he said. "It's really crazy how fast life happens. I'm happy I saw guys like Keith Marshall kind of do it before and Todd Gurley. I'm just trying to follow along and do the right thing for the community."

Hines hopes to continue hosting a camp each summer as well as begin to do other community events in the Triangle.
