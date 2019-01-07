Olympic curler brings his gold medal on visit to Durham middle school

Tyler says he is currently retired and won’t try for gold next Olympics. Who’s going to step up? Btw that medal is a lot heavier than it looks pic.twitter.com/00vqxjEjzu — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) January 7, 2019

Tyler George wrapped up a four-day stretch in the Triangle by inspiring some middle school students at Sherwood Githens in Durham.Last February, George was part of the gold-medal-winning men's curling team.Now, he's retired and touring to inspire and share his passion for the sport.A couple of Githens classes rolled through stations as part of an introduction to curling with the aid of the Triangle Curling Club. Students also had the option to hold some gold.On Friday, George dropped the puck before the Hurricanes' win over Columbus.