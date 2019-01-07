SPORTS

Olympic curler brings his gold medal on visit to Durham middle school

Tyler George brought his gold medal along for the visit as he helps promote curling.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Tyler George wrapped up a four-day stretch in the Triangle by inspiring some middle school students at Sherwood Githens in Durham.

Last February, George was part of the gold-medal-winning men's curling team.

Now, he's retired and touring to inspire and share his passion for the sport.


A couple of Githens classes rolled through stations as part of an introduction to curling with the aid of the Triangle Curling Club. Students also had the option to hold some gold.

On Friday, George dropped the puck before the Hurricanes' win over Columbus.
