Sports

Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault in lawsuit, denies allegations

LOS ANGELES -- Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya is accused of sexual assault by an unidentified woman in court papers submitted for filing in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County.

The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit filed Oct. 17, claims that in November 2017, De La Hoya held her down against her will and sexually abused her.

The incident allegedly happened at De La Hoya's home in Pasadena.

The plaintiff says De La Hoya had become increasingly intoxicated and asked the then-29-year-old woman to engage in various sex acts, which she declined.

She claims De La Hoya became angry and then assaulted her.

De La Hoya's spokesman provided ESPN with a statement Tuesday morning, denying the woman's allegations.

De La Hoya, 46, is the Golden Boy Promotions CEO and an International Boxing Hall of Famer.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspasadenalos angeles countycelebrityboxinglawsuitu.s. & worldsportssexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong winds could invade Triangle on Tuesday afternoon
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Shadows lurk at farmer's cemetery at Eno River State Park
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Florida veterinarian, wife killed in Raleigh plane crash
Show More
NC Highway Patrol starts school bus safety campaign
Popeye's Spicy Chicken Sandwich turned into costume
Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks
Dixie Classic Fair changing name to Carolina Classic Fair
NC teens reach out to help bullied freshman
More TOP STORIES News