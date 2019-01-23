SPORTS

Panther Creek High School honors baseball prospect drafted by Yankees

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Cary native Josh Adams grabbed most of the headlines last June when he was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft. But of course, there are other local prospects who achieved lifelong dreams that week.

One of them was Josh Maciejewski, a 10th-round pick by the New York Yankees.

The 22-year-old grew up a huge Yankees fan so the fit couldn't have been better.

Maciejewski, a left-handed pitcher, graduated from Panther Creek High School in 2014 before a four-year college career at UNC Charlotte.

He's the first Catamount to be drafted by a Major League club and led Panther Creek to the fourth round of the state playoffs

During a recent basketball game, Maciejewski was honored by the school. His No. 22 will hang on the outfield fence on campus.

In February, Maciejewski will attend his first spring training.
