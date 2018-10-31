Panther's Cam Newton excelling on field and in his wardrobe

Cam Newton is in the midst of what might be his best season yet in the National Football League.The quarterback is 79 total yards shy (31, 349 current yards) of passing Dan Marino for the third-most combined yards through a quarterback's first eight seasons.Newton isn't just excelling on the field but off the field as well, thanks in part to his fire wardrobe.Newton is known for showing up in unique outfits to pregame and press conferences.This season he's calling his fashion sense the "Drip Chronicles" using the hashtag #dripchronicles on all of his Instagram posts.After Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, Newton invited his family to be a part of the chronicles, although, he said his daughter wasn't ready.