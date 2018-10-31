SPORTS

Panther's Cam Newton excelling on field and in his wardrobe

EMBED </>More Videos

Cam Newton is in the midst of what might be his best season yet in the National Football League.

By
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Cam Newton is in the midst of what might be his best season yet in the National Football League.

The quarterback is 79 total yards shy (31, 349 current yards) of passing Dan Marino for the third-most combined yards through a quarterback's first eight seasons.

Newton isn't just excelling on the field but off the field as well, thanks in part to his fire wardrobe.

Newton is known for showing up in unique outfits to pregame and press conferences.

This season he's calling his fashion sense the "Drip Chronicles" using the hashtag #dripchronicles on all of his Instagram posts.

After Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, Newton invited his family to be a part of the chronicles, although, he said his daughter wasn't ready.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina Panthersnflcam newtonCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eric Reid on Ron Rivera's kneeling support: 'He doesn't have a choice'
Alabama no surprise at No. 1 in first CFP; Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame follow
No. 21 N.C. State tries to right ship versus Florida State
Marchand, Bruins stop Hurricanes 3-2
More Sports
Top Stories
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-95
Manager accused of sexually assaulting worker at Fuquay-Varina Little Caesars
Raleigh police: Child hit by car while crossing street
Raleigh parents charged with abuse after doctors discover infant's broken arms, ribs
Suspects in Orange Co. Halloween party shooting have ties to gang: Sheriff
Durham police investigating after 1 injured in motorcycle crash
Medical waste from Raleigh Veterans clinic found littered across street
3-year-old boy hit by car, killed after wandering away from NC home
Show More
Chapel Hill celebrates Halloween on Franklin Street
Police: 4 masked men break into hotel room, rob dominatrix
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Hometown Voices: Oxford
Raleigh business raising money to help man with amputated leg
More News