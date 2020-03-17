Sports

Carolina Panthers give veteran quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It appears the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton may be at the end of their union.

The two are working together to seek a trade, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.



Newton has played for Carolina since 2011, when the Panthers made him the No. 1 pick of that year's NFL draft. The last two seasons for Newton have been marred by injuries. In Jan. 2019, he underwent shoulder surgery and only played in two games last year.

In his nine seasons in Charlotte, Newton, 30, made three pro bowls and won Most Valuable Player in 2015, the same season the Panthers reached the Super Bowl.

In his rookie season, Newton broke all-time NFL rookie records for passing and rushing yards.

As far as a possible replacement, the Panthers are showing interest in Teddy Bridgewater, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. Bridgewater, 27, played three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before spending the last two years in New Orleans behind Drew Brees.



