Panthers' Daryl Williams suffers apparent knee injury during drill

David Newton
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The first day in pads at training camp turned into what appeared to be the first major Injury for thé Carolina Panthers.

Starting right tackle Daryl Williams went down screaming in pain with an apparent right knee injury during team drills. He was carted off.

Williams was bowled over by defensive endZach Moorealong with contact from tackle Vernon Butler as he dropped back in pass protection.

He immediately grabbed the knee and screamed as trainers rushed over. Teammates took a knee and stayed there for several minutes in silence.

Quarterback Cam Newton walked about 40 yards away and stood alone.

The Panthers had begun early negotiations on a contract extension for Williams, who has started 28 games and played in 39.

Taylor Moton, who backed up Williams last season, was first up to replace Williams. The 2017 second-round pick was competing for the starting left guard spot with Amini Silatolu.
