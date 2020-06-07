Carolina Panthers end partnership with CPI Security after CEO's protest remark

"Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it. CPI Security has been a long term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight," the professional football team announced on Twitter.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the decision was made after the Jorge Millares, leader of the Queen City Unity organization, sent out a mass email calling for action in response to the killings of black people by police.
In response, Millares received an email from CPI CEO Ken Gill saying in part, "A better use of time would be to focus on the black-on-black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men."
CPI Security CEO Kenneth Gill has since released an apology saying, "I want to apologize for my response to an email from a former employee that failed to directly address the need for racial justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd's senseless killing.
I have listened to the feedback, and now more than ever realize the need for continued dialog to help end racism within our community. Working alongside our diverse employee base and community partners, I remain committed to being part of the solution."
June 6, 2020