Sports

Carolina Panthers end partnership with CPI Security after CEO's protest remark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers announced late-Saturday evening they ended their relationship with CPI Security on Saturday evening. The announcement comes following controversial comments made by the security company's CEO.

"Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it. CPI Security has been a long term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight," the professional football team announced on Twitter.



The Charlotte Observer reports that the decision was made after the Jorge Millares, leader of the Queen City Unity organization, sent out a mass email calling for action in response to the killings of black people by police.

In response, Millares received an email from CPI CEO Ken Gill saying in part, "A better use of time would be to focus on the black-on-black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men."

CPI Security CEO Kenneth Gill has since released an apology saying, "I want to apologize for my response to an email from a former employee that failed to directly address the need for racial justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd's senseless killing.

I have listened to the feedback, and now more than ever realize the need for continued dialog to help end racism within our community. Working alongside our diverse employee base and community partners, I remain committed to being part of the solution."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscharlottecarolina panthersblack lives matterbusinesssecuritycharlotte news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
LATEST: George Floyd demonstrators march in Raleigh
Goldsboro police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man
2nd man arrested in death of Harnett Co. teen shot while sleeping
Protesters pour into DC for city's largest demonstration yet
Cary church hosts Unity Walk to remember George Floyd
23-year-old killed in Durham crash on US 15-501
Show More
'We called 911. We got nothing:' Downtown business owner blasts Raleigh response
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
LATEST: NC hits another daily high of 1,370 new COVID-19 cases
Wake County man shares path forward after demonstrations
Jordan giving $100M for racial equality, justice
More TOP STORIES News