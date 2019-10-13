Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers face off against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London

LONDON (WTVD) -- Panthers fans have traveled across the pond to London to watch the team's first international game against the Buccaneers in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The teams will face off to a sold-out crowd of more than 62,000.

Two special fans from North Carolina also made the trip through Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina.

MORE: Carolina Panthers make 2 young fans wishes come true in London







