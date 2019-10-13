Carolina Panthers face off against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London

The teams will face off to a sold-out crowd of more than 62,000.
Two special fans from North Carolina also made the trip through Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina.
MORE: Carolina Panthers make 2 young fans wishes come true in London
The office today. #KeepPounding #ABC11 #CarolinaInvadesLondon— @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) October 13, 2019
📷:@JimSchuNC @Panthers #Gameday pic.twitter.com/jQUQXfgo7d
Let’s do this! Kickoff less than an hour away at 9:30 AM EST see you at the top of the hour on #ABC11 this Sunday morning from London. #PanthersGameday pic.twitter.com/LbVKkfGlRb— @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) October 13, 2019
MORE PANTHERS IN LONDON COVERAGE:
14-year-old originally from NC stunned that he got to play flag football in London with Carolina Panthers
Panthers fans swarm the streets of London to share their excitement for Sunday's game
Panthers fans in London pumped to see team play at Tottenham
Abandoned in London as a child, Efe Obada returns home with the Carolina Panthers
14-year-old originally from NC stunned that he got to play flag football in London with Carolina Panthers