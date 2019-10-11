Panthers fans in London pumped to see team play at Tottenham

Listen: This pub is rocking this Friday as @Panthers fans take over the official pub for Carolina fans in London! #KeepPounding #ABC11 @BarrowBoyB pic.twitter.com/zg4xea71Ri — @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) October 11, 2019

LONDON (WTVD) -- Carolina Panthers fans are gathering in London ahead of the team's first international game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."What an amazing trip. I can't even put into words how awesome this is," said Elizabeth Adams, from Southern Pines.The city and the new stadium only add to the excitement.The Panthers-Bucs game will be only the second NFL game played at the stadium, home to Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League.The facility cost 1 billion pounds to build and is the first purpose-built American football stadium outside the United States.It can change into an NFL-ready field in just 25 minutes."It's just pretty outstanding, the fact people flew to Europe to watch us play," said Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. "I know we're extremely appreciative of all the fans who traveled and all the Panthers fans here."The louder it can get when we're on defense," he added. "We're excited to see our home fans there."The Panthers lost in Charlotte to the Buccaneers 20-14 on September 12. Since then, Carolina has won three consecutive games under backup quarterback Kyle Allen, who has started in place of the injured Cam Newton, to improve to 3-2. The Bucs are 2-3.