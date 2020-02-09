Sports

Carolina Panthers surprise students with 'promposal' month after SC school hit by tornado

KERSHAW, S.C. (WTVD) -- Less than a month after a tornado devastated a South Carolina high school, the Carolina Panthers offered a 'promposal' to more than 200 juniors and seniors.

An EF-2 tornado swept across North Central High School, destroying classrooms and buses. An EF-2 tornado is considered to be a strong class tornado by the National Weather Service with winds reaching anywhere between 111 to 135 mph.

RELATED: Storms cause major damage at South Carolina high school

"The tornado kind of hit really hard, so this, I think, is part of the memory, showing how much the community is standing behind us," the student body president told WSOC.

Next month, the students who accepted will be attending a 'Great Gatsby-themed' Prom at the team's practice bubble in Charlotte. Not only did the students receive a 'promposal' the Panthers donated $5,000 so the school could replace the high school's football stadium scoreboard.


The Panthers also provided North Central with new weight room equipment, shoulder pads and used practice uniforms.


For the full story by WLOS, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscharlottesouth carolinacarolina panthershigh schooltornadohigh school footballdonationsnorth carolina newscharlotte news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
1 found dead after Sampson County mobile home fire
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Duke clutches out nail-biting overtime win against Tar Heels, 98-96
Show More
Cumberland Co. hosts pet toy drive for rescue animals
2 Earth Fare employees file lawsuit as grocery chain closes
Man accused of driving van into FL GOP voter registration tent
Adoption put on hold for family amid coronavirus outbreak
4 being monitored for coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte
More TOP STORIES News