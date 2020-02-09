Carolina Panthers surprise students with 'promposal' month after SC school hit by tornado

An EF-2 tornado swept across North Central High School, destroying classrooms and buses. An EF-2 tornado is considered to be a strong class tornado by the National Weather Service with winds reaching anywhere between 111 to 135 mph.
"The tornado kind of hit really hard, so this, I think, is part of the memory, showing how much the community is standing behind us," the student body president told WSOC.
Next month, the students who accepted will be attending a 'Great Gatsby-themed' Prom at the team's practice bubble in Charlotte. Not only did the students receive a 'promposal' the Panthers donated $5,000 so the school could replace the high school's football stadium scoreboard.
The Panthers donated $5,000 so the Knights could replace the scoreboard at their football stadium
The Panthers also provided North Central with new weight room equipment, shoulder pads and used practice uniforms.
The Panthers donated 50 sets of game-worn pants & practice uniforms + 40 shoulder pads to the North Central Knights football team.
Jerseys actually worn by: Julius Peppers, Jonathan Stewart, Mike Tolbert & Luke Kuechly
