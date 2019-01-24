SPORTS

Panthers QB Newton undergoes procedure on shoulder

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton kisses the pylon after tripping over it while celebrating a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL game against the Eagles. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder Thursday, the team announced.

According to the Panthers' website, team physician Dr. Pat Connor performed the successful procedure.

Newton will begin rehabilitation immediately.

Newton missed the final two games of the regular season with soreness in his shoulder as the Panthers finished 7-9 in the NFC South.

For the season, Newton completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen started the final two games at quarterback for Carolina.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscam newtonCarolina PantherssurgeryCharlotte
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Panthers' Cam Newton has arthroscopic surgery on throwing shoulder
No. 2 Duke in a zone as Georgia Tech awaits
NHL Power Rankings after Week 16: All-Star Game highlights for all 31 teams
Wooden Watch: Zion Williamson worthy of all the hype
More Sports
Top Stories
3 suspects in custody following shooting, chase in Raleigh
Casey Hathaway: 911 call released in disappearance of 3-year-old
Disturbing video shows young Durham girl being punched on bus
Durham police investigate homicide at extended stay hotel
FBI arrests 'traveling bandit,' wanted in 7 banks robberies in 6 states
Police arrest man they say stole Apex police jacket, shot Greenville pawn shop owner
Hungry Harvest launches affordable farmers market at Duke Medical Campus
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Show More
The push to save St. Agnes--NC's first nursing school for African Americans
Shutdown Day 34: Dueling bills to reopen the government fail
Woman charged in death of 22 horses makes court appearance
How 'going green' is now an option after death
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
More News