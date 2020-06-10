Sports

Carolina Panthers remove statue of former owner Jerry Richardson citing 'public safety' concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers removed the statue of the team's former owner, Jerry Richardson, in front of the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

The Richardson statue will be moved to an undisclosed location because of "public safety concerns," ABC affiliate WSOC reported.

"We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety," the Carolina Panthers tweeted Wednesday afternoon.



Before selling the team in 2017, Richardson faced allegations of workplace misconduct. An NFL investigation found that Richardson made payouts for workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and once used a racial slur.

In a statement to WSOC, Richardson's spokesperson issued the following:

"Mr. Richardson has made no public comments about the Panthers or the NFL since the sale of the team and doesn't plan to do so now as a private citizen. He has worked to treat all people fairly in his business and personal lives and, like many other Americans, is troubled by recent events in Minneapolis, Charlotte and around the country."

