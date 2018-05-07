Panthers sign running back C.J. Anderson

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --The Carolina Panthers added some depth at running back by signing C.J. Anderson.
The 27-year-old runner inked a one-year contract, giving the Panthers a veteran replacement for Johnathan Stewart, who was released after serving 10 years in Charlotte.
Anderson spent five seasons in Denver, gaining more than 3,000 yards, including a career-high 1,007 yards last season.
It’s official #KeepPounding 💯🏈🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gO2d5Ci6oz— Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) May 7, 2018
His career average is more than 4.4 yards per rush.
In April, the Broncos released Anderson with two years left on his contract.