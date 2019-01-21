For the first time in franchise history, the Carolina Panthers will play overseas taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London in fall 2019.The game date and venue will be announced with the NFL schedule this spring.The contest will be a part of five international games announced by the NFL - four in the United Kingdom and one in Mexico. Two of the United Kingdom games will be played at the Tottenham Hotspurs's new stadium with the other two at Wembley Stadium."I've had the chance to play and coach in London before and those were unbelievable experiences," said head coach Ron Rivera, who played in London with the Bears in the 1986 preseason and coached in London with the Chargers in the 2008 regular season. "The fans are outstanding and they have such fervor for the game. It's a great opportunity for our franchise and for our players and coaches to get international exposure."The game will count as a home game for the Buccaneers--the Panthers will play all 2019 regular season home games at Bank of America Stadium.In addition to London, the Panthers will play road games at Arizona, San Francisco, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Houston, Atlanta and New Orleans.