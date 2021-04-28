Panthers trade QB Bridgewater to Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers finally did the inevitable, trading away quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
With the recent trade to bring New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to Charlotte, it was just a matter of time before Bridgewater was shipped out.
On Wednesday, the Panthers said they were sending Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round 2021 pick.
The NFL Network first reported the deal, saying the Panthers will pay a portion of Bridgewater's contract in 2021.
The Panthers gave three picks (including a second- and fourth-rounder next year) to the Jets for the 23-year-old Darnold earlier this month.
The 28-year-old Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers last year, throwing for 3,733 yards in 2020 while completing 69.1% of his passes.
The Panthers still have backup QBs in P.J. Walker and Will Grier.
With the trade, the Panthers have eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft (eighth overall, 39th, 73rd, 113th, 151st, 191st, 193rd, 222nd).
New Broncos general manager George Paton, who has the ninth pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, has said for months he wanted to bring in competition for incumbent QB Drew Lock.
Lock tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions last season in 13 starts and his passer rating ranked 32nd in the NFL. He is 8-10 in two years as Denver's starter.
The Associated Press contributed.
