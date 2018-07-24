SPORTS
espn

Panthers' Vernon Butler accused of pushing woman down stairs

David Newton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Dallas woman has filed a Class A assault complaint against Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler, telling Dallas police the 2016 first-round draft pick pushed her down some stairs in a nightclub incident earlier this month.

The woman made the complaint to the South Central Patrol Station at 3:15 p.m. on July 19, a Dallas police spokesperson told ESPN on Tuesday The incident occurred on July 14 at 2 a.m., according to the woman's report.

The woman told police she was involved in a verbal altercation with Butler at which point he "threw a drink in her face and pushed her'' down some stairs. The woman was not injured, according the spokesperson.

Butler, the 30th pick of the 2016 draft out of Louisiana Tech, is scheduled to report to training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Wednesday with the rest of his teammates.

"We just learned of the allegations involving defensive tackle Vernon Butler and we are in the process of gathering more information,'' team spokesperson Steven Drummond said.

Butler is part of Carolina's four-man rotation at defensive tackle with Kawann Short, Dontari Poe and Kyle Love.

A Class A assault is considered a misdemeanor and carries penalties of fines up to $4,000 and up to one year in jail.
Related Topics:
sportsespnnightclubvernon butlermisdemeanorcomplaintnflcarolina panthersclass a assault
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes radio voice after 39 seasons
Duke to open against San Diego State at Maui Invitational
Cubs give child a baseball to right a wrong by another fan
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
More Sports
Top Stories
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
Your crackers are tainted with salmonella. This might be why
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital following medical emergency at her home
NC Coast is hot spot for prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
Mars shines bright, visible through the end of July
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
Raleigh cook competing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Show More
Family of missing Raleigh man plan to hire private investigator
Leaders push back as veteran retreat center eyes Hope Mills
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Customers left with worthless gift cards after changes at Fayetteville day spa
More News