Sports

New England Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations

The New England Patriots have released receiver Antonio Brown after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

The team announced the move Friday in a statement emailed to reporters.



The statement said: "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer. He is also accused of exposing himself to a painter he had hired. He has denied the allegations.

The Patriots signed Brown this month hours after he was released by Oakland. He was traded to the Raiders after wearing out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a four-time All-Pro in nine seasons.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd graders walk away from recess at Holly Springs school
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
Durham man arrested in connection with 2 shootings in 6 days
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
Panthers rule out Cam Newton for Sunday at Arizona
WATCH: 3rd grader with wheelchair plays in recess basketball game
Space station carrying NC State astronaut to pass over NC
Show More
Protective order didn't keep man from killing girlfriend: Deputies
Brier Creek water main break closes roads
Pipe bursts, flooding NC State building
New beehive opened in downtown Raleigh
'Money-back guarantee' to sell a timeshare? Proceed with caution
More TOP STORIES News