Petey Pablo welcomes home Canes with siren sounding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes got a warm welcome back to PNC Arena with a strong siren sounding from Petey Pablo.Pablo, whose 'Raise It Up' song has become famous among Caniacs, was in full force whipping his rally towel around his head like an airplane Wednesday night as the Canes played Game 3 against the New York Islanders.Fans know playoff hockey is nothing to tempt the Hockey Gods with."I kind of made a bet with what we call the Hockey Gods, everyone who kind of oversees the good karma of the sport," said JC Bobbitt.JC posted on Twitter saying if the Canes came back to win Game 7 against the defending champion Capitals, he'd get a tattoo of the number of the player who scored.On Wednesday, he kept his promise getting a 23 for Brock McGinn."I love it," he said. "I'll always have the memory of the series and the playoffs this year, but now I've got kind of a lasting reminder of that too."Every fan holds their own unique memories from this year's unexpected playoff run, including Owen Sherman and his brother Luke Sherman."Me and my brother got picked up at school and I had hockey tryouts today," Owen said. "I got to skip them to come watch the Canes.""I was at school," said Luke. "I just got surprised I didn't even know we were coming. She just picked us up from school and told us we were coming."With help from the school, the boys' mother pulled off the ultimate surprise bringing them from Virginia to their very first playoff hockey game."It's been insane," said Bethany Sherman. "The Caps thing was insane. The two wins for the Islanders back at home is now insane and so there was no way we couldn't come."