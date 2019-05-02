Sports

Petey Pablo welcomes home Canes with siren sounding

EMBED <>More Videos

The Carolina Hurricanes got a warm welcome back to PNC Arena with a strong siren sounding from Petey Pablo.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes got a warm welcome back to PNC Arena with a strong siren sounding from Petey Pablo.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Pablo, whose 'Raise It Up' song has become famous among Caniacs, was in full force whipping his rally towel around his head like an airplane Wednesday night as the Canes played Game 3 against the New York Islanders.



Fans know playoff hockey is nothing to tempt the Hockey Gods with.



"I kind of made a bet with what we call the Hockey Gods, everyone who kind of oversees the good karma of the sport," said JC Bobbitt.

JC posted on Twitter saying if the Canes came back to win Game 7 against the defending champion Capitals, he'd get a tattoo of the number of the player who scored.

On Wednesday, he kept his promise getting a 23 for Brock McGinn.

"I love it," he said. "I'll always have the memory of the series and the playoffs this year, but now I've got kind of a lasting reminder of that too."

Every fan holds their own unique memories from this year's unexpected playoff run, including Owen Sherman and his brother Luke Sherman.

"Me and my brother got picked up at school and I had hockey tryouts today," Owen said. "I got to skip them to come watch the Canes."

"I was at school," said Luke. "I just got surprised I didn't even know we were coming. She just picked us up from school and told us we were coming."

With help from the school, the boys' mother pulled off the ultimate surprise bringing them from Virginia to their very first playoff hockey game.

"It's been insane," said Bethany Sherman. "The Caps thing was insane. The two wins for the Islanders back at home is now insane and so there was no way we couldn't come."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnew york islandersnhl playoffscarolina hurricanesstanley cuphockey fan
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'His sacrifice saved lives:' Student killed in UNCC shooting died a hero
Two Apex natives injured in UNC Charlotte shooting
Carolina Hurricanes beat New York Islanders 5-2
What's next for Red for Ed after thousands rallied in Raleigh?
NC State students hold vigil in memory of UNC-Charlotte shooting victims
58-year-old man found stabbed to death in Durham intersection
5 injured when car hits 2 motorcycles during chase in Wake Forest
Show More
Elon student facing charges after police find shotgun in dorm room
Spirit Airlines comes to RDU with flights to 7 cities starting May 2
Teachers rally in Raleigh to advocate for education funding
Durham Bulls honor first responders at Wednesday's game
Here are the victims of the UNC Charlotte shooting
More TOP STORIES News