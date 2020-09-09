Pinehurst to host 5 U.S. Open Championships by 2047, become home of new golf innovation campus: USGA

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The United States Golf Association (USGA) will create a multi-building research and testing campus in the Village of Pinehurst with plans to host five U.S. Open Championships in North Carolina by 2047.USGA and Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Tuesday morning. The association will invest up to $36 million in a new campus called "Golf House Pinehurst," a future home to USGA Foundation operations, innovation hub, a visitor center and museum by 2023.Part of the commitment will be bringing men's and women's U.S. Open tournaments to Pinehurst along with other high-profile tournaments."This new USGA hub along with the assured rotation of the U.S. Open in Pinehurst will bring jobs and millions of tourism dollars to our state. North Carolina's golf history is legendary and this adds to the luster," said Governor Cooper.According to a 2017 economic impact analysis by the Carolinas Golf Course Superintendents Association, golf generates $2.3 billion in direct spending in North Carolina as of today. The sport deploys a workforce of 53,000 in the state, generating a $1.3 billion annual payroll impact."There is no better place for the USGA to plant new roots than the beautiful and iconic Home of American Golf," said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. "Thanks to the vision of North Carolina, Moore County and Pinehurst leaders, we are taking a bold step forward and forging a long-term commitment that will elevate our championships, foster greater innovation in golf, and ultimately help grow the game. We look forward to building on our nearly 100-year history in this region, and growing our relationships with the leadership, golf community and residents of this great state."The USGA estimated the economic impact of the move will result in a $2 billion economic impact for North Carolina over the next 25 years."The USGA's plans for this significant new presence in Pinehurst elevates the Village's reputation in the golfing world and enhances North Carolina's prestige as a destination for both businesses and tourists," said Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland. "Today's news will add new energy to the leisure and hospitality services and significantly contribute to the long-term recovery of that important segment of our economy."Four U.S. Open Championships added to Pinehurst include 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047 along with the already scheduled 2024 event."The USGA's North Carolina history in golf is legendary, from Arnold Palmer to Webb Simpson, and we welcome this new chapter in golf history with the USGA's new hub in Pinehurst," said Governor Roy Cooper. "We welcome the USGA's selection of our state for this significant new component of its operations and new jobs, and look forward to growing with the game across North Carolina."Construction is slated to begin in Spring 2022.