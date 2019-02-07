SPORTS

Frank Robinson, first black manager in Major League Baseball, dies at 83

EMBED </>More Videos

Frank Robinson, pioneering MLB manager, dies at 83 (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LOS ANGELES --
Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, has died. He was 83.

Robinson had been in hospice care at his home in Bel Air. MLB confirmed his death Thursday.

Robinson hit 586 career home runs and won the Triple Crown while leading the Baltimore Orioles to their first World Series championship in 1966.

An All-Star outfielder in 12 seasons, his legacy extended far beyond the batter's box.

Robinson fulfilled his quest to become the first African-American manager in the big leagues when the Cleveland Indians hired him in 1975. In his first at-bat as their player-manager, he hit a home run.

Robinson also managed San Francisco, Baltimore and Montreal. He became the first manager of the Washington Nationals after the franchise moved from Montreal for the 2005 season.

Later, Robinson spent several years working as an executive for MLB.

Robinson was the NL MVP with Cincinnati in 1961 and Baltimore in 1966. The Reds, Orioles and Indians have retired Robinson's No. 20 and saluted him with statues at their ballparks. He's also in the Nationals' Ring of Honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsobituarybaseballLos Angeles DodgersBaltimore OriolesCleveland Indiansblack history monthLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Panthers QB Cam Newton says he'll be 'even more dangerous' after surgery
No. 8 North Carolina focused on Miami, as Saturday showdown looms
NHL Power Rankings after Week 18: Top young player for all 31 teams
Baseball team considers dropping team name that honors Dale Earnhardt
More Sports
Top Stories
Troubleshooter investigation leads to jail time for Raleigh contractor
New UNC leadership says Silent Sam 'should not be anywhere on campus'
'Widespread flu activity' responsible for 35 NC deaths so far this season
$1 billion lost in romance scams, Better Business Bureau says
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
North Carolina Republicans propose stricter abortion laws
Man joins congregation after feeling guilty for stealing from church
Baseball team considers dropping team name that honors Dale Earnhardt
Show More
Taken for a ride: How to avoid bad fuel when you fill up
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Person wins $2M lottery ticket in Kings Mountain
Fayetteville sets record high Thursday before cold pushes back in
Fayetteville Woodpeckers name ballpark SEGRA Stadium
More News