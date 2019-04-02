Pressure is on as crews race to complete Fayetteville's baseball stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The countdown to completion is on as crews race to complete Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Crews have been working 12-hour days, seven days a week to make it happen.While the rain would normally delay construction, the weather is actually a "blessing in disguise," the Woodpeckers said.Crews just installed the turf last week so the soaking rain will help keep the green healthy. At this point, the team said the stadium is 80 percent complete with the seats and scoreboard in place.This week, the focus shifts to the indoor facilities as the team starts moving furniture and putting in the finishing touches.While the stadium might be complete inside, the parking garage next door won't be done. Either way, it's not for game guests to use.Woodpeckers spokeswoman Victoria Huggins told ABC11 that the team and city are working to come up with a parking plan and will release details soon."So the great thing is in the half-mile square radius of Segra stadium there are 4,000 parking spaces, so if we can seat or properly space for parking for 10,000 people with the Dogwood Festival, we're going to be able to find a safe and efficient way for people to park to come to Segra Stadium," Huggins said.As for the Prince Charles and the parking deck, city leaders are working with developer Jordan Jones on an additional $1.5 million price tag.