SPORTS

Pro Football Draft Profile: Nyheim Hines, NC State

EMBED </>More Videos

N.C. State and Garner product Nyheim Hines has the speed NFL teams covet.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
One of my first times seeing Nyheim Hines perform was in high school.

Get more local sports news stories with the ABC11 News App

Hines, who attended Garner High School, was playing in a game where he scored four touchdowns in the first half.

Hines would go on to play his college ball at NC State, his favorite school growing up.

After seeing time primarily as a return man and receiver his first two seasons, the speedy Hines blossomed as a running back during his junior year.

He carried the ball 197 times for 1,112 yards, an average of 5.6 yards per carry, and scored 12 touchdowns, including a long of 83 yards.

North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines (7) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.



He saved his best for last, torching rival North Carolina for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the regular-season finale, and then scoring three touchdowns in a Sun Bowl victory against Arizona State.

After his junior year, Hines announced he would enter into the 2018 NFL Draft.

At the NFL combine, Hines clocked the fastest 40-yard dash of any running back, running a 4.38.

Days away from the NFL Draft, we profile Nyheim Hines from NC State as he prepares to see where he will be drafted. Watch the video for a full report and our projection on where Hines will go in the draft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnfl draftNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News