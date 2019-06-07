Sports

Professional Bowler surprises young fan in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Thursday night at Buffaloe Lanes North Family Bowling Center, Jason Belmonte, an Australian professional ten-pin bowler, surprised one of his biggest fans, Brady Armlin.

Armlin, who has Fragile X syndrome, became a fan of Belmonte after watching his YouTube channel.

From there Armlin started imitating Belmonte's famous two-hand bowl and studied his techniques.

Armlin wrote Belmonte a letter telling him how big of a fan he was and about his medals from the Special Olympics- he just won Gold last weekend.

Belmonte wrote back saying that he'd love to bowl a game with Armlin.

And on Thursday night he did that and more, sharing tips, signing autographs and making lifelong memories.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighbowlingsurprise
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
'Perfect storm' of events caused 30-car pileup on I-40, NCDOT says
Boy on unicorn-shaped float rescued off NC coast after being swept away
Raleigh food hall helps employees affected by Durham gas explosion
4-year-old raises nearly $500 in honor of girl with brain cancer
Country singer's son, 3, dies in 'tragic accident'
Durham man arrested in connection to triple murder in California, officials say
Show More
Olympic champion, 41 and mom of 4, wants one more dive at gold
City of Durham approves permits for 800 scooters
One dead in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville
Durham City Council nixes police chief's request for new officers
Stressed out? Your dog may feel it too, study suggests
More TOP STORIES News