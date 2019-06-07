Professional Bowler surprises young fan in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Thursday night at Buffaloe Lanes North Family Bowling Center, Jason Belmonte, an Australian professional ten-pin bowler, surprised one of his biggest fans, Brady Armlin.Armlin, who has Fragile X syndrome, became a fan of Belmonte after watching his YouTube channel.From there Armlin started imitating Belmonte's famous two-hand bowl and studied his techniques.Armlin wrote Belmonte a letter telling him how big of a fan he was and about his medals from the Special Olympics- he just won Gold last weekend.Belmonte wrote back saying that he'd love to bowl a game with Armlin.And on Thursday night he did that and more, sharing tips, signing autographs and making lifelong memories.