Raleigh man cycling for cancer research with his grandma in mind

"When I'm riding, I just think this is nothing in comparison to the hurdles that oncology patients experience on a daily basis."
This is Daniel Weaver. He’s riding 250 miles for @TheVFoundation and cancer research in conjunction with @bmsnews. Check out his story on @ABC11_WTVD tonight pic.twitter.com/lqsIZFDrsX— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) August 27, 2019
Next month, Weaver will saddle up for 250 miles over a three-day stretch. His is the last leg in the sixth annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride -- which begins in Oregon and ends in New Jersey. Biopharmacutical company Bristol Meyers Squibb started the event six years ago. The V Foundation, based in Cary, will receive close to $1 million raised by cyclists like Daniel and matched by BMS.
Helping to turn Daniels motivational crank is his grandma, Merle. She lost her battle with kidney cancer 20 years ago.
"Every night we would watch I Love Lucy together. And then she would watch me run back home."
"It really just stole the life out of her. My grandmother was such a vibrant person."
Her suffering inspired Weaver to pursue nursing so that he could comfort others.
Now his peddling with Merle in his thoughts and the potential to help so many more.
If you'd like to help Daniel, check out his page here.