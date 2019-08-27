Sports

Raleigh man cycling for cancer research with his grandma in mind

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Daniel Weaver doesn't consider himself a cyclist. The bike, the gear, it's all new and a means to an end. Weaver is a cog in the wheel on a long journey to end cancer.

"When I'm riding, I just think this is nothing in comparison to the hurdles that oncology patients experience on a daily basis."



Next month, Weaver will saddle up for 250 miles over a three-day stretch. His is the last leg in the sixth annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride -- which begins in Oregon and ends in New Jersey. Biopharmacutical company Bristol Meyers Squibb started the event six years ago. The V Foundation, based in Cary, will receive close to $1 million raised by cyclists like Daniel and matched by BMS.

Helping to turn Daniels motivational crank is his grandma, Merle. She lost her battle with kidney cancer 20 years ago.

"Every night we would watch I Love Lucy together. And then she would watch me run back home."

"It really just stole the life out of her. My grandmother was such a vibrant person."

Her suffering inspired Weaver to pursue nursing so that he could comfort others.

Now his peddling with Merle in his thoughts and the potential to help so many more.

If you'd like to help Daniel, check out his page here.
