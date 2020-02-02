Raleigh Officer Charles Ainsworth drops ceremonial puck before Canes game

Officer Charles Ainsworth of @raleighpolice, who was critically injured in the line of duty last year, dropped the ceremonial puck today after returning to work last month 👊 pic.twitter.com/X5qS34nW7w — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 2, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officer Charles Ainsworth got a standing ovation at the Carolina Hurricanes game as he dropped the ceremonial puck at the PNC Arena on Sunday.Joined at the center ring by Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal and Vancouver Canucks Bo Horvat, Ainsworth dropped the ceremonial first puck.After a year of recovery, Ainsworth returned to work at the Raleigh Police Department in early January after being shot in the line of duty on Jan. 9, 2019.Ainsworth joined the Raleigh Police Department in 2017.