Raleigh Officer Charles Ainsworth drops ceremonial puck before Canes game

Joined at the center ring by Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal and Vancouver Canucks Bo Horvat, Ainsworth dropped the ceremonial first puck.
Officer Charles Ainsworth of @raleighpolice, who was critically injured in the line of duty last year, dropped the ceremonial puck today after returning to work last month 👊 pic.twitter.com/X5qS34nW7w— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 2, 2020
After a year of recovery, Ainsworth returned to work at the Raleigh Police Department in early January after being shot in the line of duty on Jan. 9, 2019.
Ainsworth joined the Raleigh Police Department in 2017.
Four people were charged in the shooting.