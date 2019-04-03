RALEIGH -- The Green Monkey is a neighborhood bar and gift shop near NC State's campus. It also serves as a safe space for StoneWall Sports' Run Club on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m.
Stonewall Sports, named from the famous Stonewall riots that happened on June 28, 1969, is a nation-wide LGBTQ & Ally community-based, non-profit sports organization founded in 2010. Their vision and mission is to provide every person an inclusive, low-cost opportunity to participate in sports where they can feel comfortable being themselves.
"It's not just a place for the LGBT," said Rusty Sutton, one of the owners at The Green Monkey, which is located on Hillsborough Road. "It's a place for the whole community, where everybody just comes together and embraces everybody's differences."
This run club provides a safe environment for LGBTQ runners and allies in Raleigh
