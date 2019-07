Raleigh teen tennis player Abigail Forbes wins at Wimbledon

Junior Grand Slam winners for the first time...



RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh teenager took home a Wimbledon trophy after winning the Girls' Doubles division Abigail Forbes, along with her playing partner Savannah Broadus, defeated Kamilla Bartone and Oksana Selekhmeteva and became Junior Grand Slam winners.A Wimbledon victory is something Forbes said she's always dreamed about.Forbes grew up in Raleigh and has committed to play tennis at UCLA.