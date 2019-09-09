NFL

Goff, Gurley lead Rams to 30-27 win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE - -- Jared Goff threw for 186 yards and a touchdown, Malcolm Brown ran for a pair of scores, and the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams spoiled Cam Newton's return with a 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Todd Gurley started and ran for 97 yards on 14 carries after being limited to 8 yards rushing on five carries in the first half. Brown was the primary ball carrier for the better part of three quarters and finished with 53 yards on 11 carries.

Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with 209 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

It was a rough day for Newton, playing in his first regular-season game since Dec. 17, when a lingering shoulder injury forced him to the sideline. Newton completed 25 of 38 passes for 239 yards, but had a costly backward pass that resulted in a fumble deep in Carolina territory, and a fourth-quarter interception.

He rarely threw deep downfield.

With the Panthers trailing 23-13 early in the fourth quarter, Jermaine Carter blocked Johnny Hekker's punt and the Panthers recovered at the Rams 5 yard line. McCaffrey scored on a 2-yard run two plays later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscharlottecarolina panthersnfllos angeles rams
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NFL
Goff, Gurley lead Rams to 30-27 win over Panthers
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
'Modern Family' actor stars as NFL coach's brother in spoof video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange County woman found dead in yard
1 Shot in Raleigh, suspect detained
55-year-old man critically injured in Durham hit-and-run
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Couple accidentally gets $120K deposit; accused of spending it on shopping spree
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
Durham Church challenges others to support HBCUs
Show More
35 cats, 19 dogs rescued from Dorian up for adoption on LI
Governor Cooper tours Ocracoke, meets with Dorian survivors
Hundreds remaining in shelters anxious to return home after Hurricane Dorian
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian damage in OBX
Young boy pulled from pond in Goldsboro
More TOP STORIES News