RB Antonio Williams cleared to play this season for Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Ohio Statetransfer running back Antonio Williams can play this fall for North Carolina.

UNC said Friday that Williams is immediately eligible with two seasons of eligibility. Transfers typically sit a year at their new school per NCAA rules, but coach Larry Fedora last week said UNC had sought a waiver for immediate eligibility.

Williams announced his transfer in April, citing family in returning to his home state and opportunity. He was a four-star instate recruit who committed to UNC before signing with the Buckeyes.

He played one game with six carries as a freshman, then 12 more games as a reserve last year. He had 57 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns in 2017 to go along with five catches for 25 yards.

The NCAA has recently implemented transfer reforms, including loosening restrictions that could allow transfers to play immediately if in good academic standing and without objection from their previous school.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
