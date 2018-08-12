SPORTS

RECAP: Meet the Pack Day at NC State

Meet the Pack Day at NC State

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Sunday fans got the chance to interact with some of their favorite players at the annual 'Meet the Pack Day' at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The team also gathered all together in the stands for their annual picture during media day.


Head Coach, Dave Doeren, said it was nice to finally engage with people other than their own team, and take a break from the playbook.
