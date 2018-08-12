RECAP: Meet the Pack Day at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --On Sunday fans got the chance to interact with some of their favorite players at the annual 'Meet the Pack Day' at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The team also gathered all together in the stands for their annual picture during media day.
“I’m excited about what’s going on and I’m excited about what’s left. “ Dave Doeren talks about @PackFootball camp during media day. More tonight at 6 on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/T7ZUZv6Oo2— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 12, 2018
Head Coach, Dave Doeren, said it was nice to finally engage with people other than their own team, and take a break from the playbook.