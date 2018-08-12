RECAP: Meet the Pack Day at NC State

“I’m excited about what’s going on and I’m excited about what’s left. “ Dave Doeren talks about @PackFootball camp during media day. More tonight at 6 on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/T7ZUZv6Oo2 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 12, 2018

On Sunday fans got the chance to interact with some of their favorite players at the annual 'Meet the Pack Day' at Carter-Finley Stadium.The team also gathered all together in the stands for their annual picture during media day.Head Coach, Dave Doeren, said it was nice to finally engage with people other than their own team, and take a break from the playbook.