SPORTS

Red Sox win 4th World Series title in 15 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Red Sox win 4th World Series title in 15 years

LOS ANGELES --
The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 Sunday night behind David Price's pitching and Steve Pearce's power.

Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title. He's just the fifth rookie skipper to do it overall.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After posting a team-record 108 wins in the regular season and romping through the AL playoffs, the Red Sox finished off a one-sided Series.

Price threw three-hit ball into the eighth inning. Pearce hit two home runs, a night after his homer and double spurred a late rally.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez also connected as the Red Sox hit three homers off Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles lost Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston, also at Dodger Stadium by the same 5-1 score.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles DodgersLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Lee leads Islanders past Hurricanes, 2-1
Newton scores 3 TDs, Panthers defeat Ravens 36-21
Rae Carruth's son attends Panthers game, days after father released from prison
Newton scores 3 TDs, Panthers defeat Ravens 36-21
More Sports
Top Stories
18-year-old shot in head at Halloween Party in Orange Co.
IBM to acquire Raleigh-based Red Hat for $34 billion
Rae Carruth's son attends Panthers game, days after father released from prison
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
Man fatally struck by pickup truck in Raleigh
Newton scores 3 TDs, Panthers defeat Ravens 36-21
Meet the Ghost Photographer: A Hollywood exec turned psychic
Show More
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
At least 1 hospitalized after Raleigh townhome fire
Powerball Results: 2 winning tickets sold for $750 million jackpot
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NC synagogues bolster security following Pittsburgh shooting
More News