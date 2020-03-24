Report: Carolina Panthers expected to release Cam Newton

Newton was drafted No. 1 overall by the Panthers in 2011 out of Auburn. In 2019, the star signal-caller only played in the season's first two games. He was eventually placed on injured reserve because of a nagging foot injury.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Tuesday morning.
Panthers are expected to release QB Cam Newton today, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020
Newton led Carolina to an NFC championship and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season in which he was named the league's most valuable player. The Panthers fell to the Denver Broncos 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.
Newton, 30, has the most rushing touchdowns of any quarterback in NFL history with 58. He ranks third all-time in rushing yards by a quarterback in league history with 4,806 yards.
It's been a busy couple of weeks for the Panthers, who signed former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract before trading Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round draft pick.
On Monday, they signed XFL quarterback P.J. Walker.