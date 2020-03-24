Carolina Panthers

Report: Carolina Panthers expected to release Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An ESPN report says the Carolina Panthers are expected to release longtime quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton was drafted No. 1 overall by the Panthers in 2011 out of Auburn. In 2019, the star signal-caller only played in the season's first two games. He was eventually placed on injured reserve because of a nagging foot injury.

Newton led Carolina to an NFC championship and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season in which he was named the league's most valuable player. The Panthers fell to the Denver Broncos 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

Newton, 30, has the most rushing touchdowns of any quarterback in NFL history with 58. He ranks third all-time in rushing yards by a quarterback in league history with 4,806 yards.

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the Panthers, who signed former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract before trading Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round draft pick.

On Monday, they signed XFL quarterback P.J. Walker.
