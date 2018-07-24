After 39 seasons, Chuck Kaiton is out as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Carolina Hurricanes, sources told our media partners at The News & Observer Tuesday.
The split came after the Hall of Fame broadcaster was unable to agree on a new contract with the team.
For this season, the Hurricanes plan to use a simulcast of the FS Carolinas television broadcast on their radio network.
The News & Observer reports Kaiton's agent submitted a counterproposal to the team after his contract expired on June 30 but the team stood firm on its final offer to the broadcaster, which included a dramatic pay cut.
Read more from the News & Observer here.
NOTE: The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
sportsCarolina Hurricanessportshockey
