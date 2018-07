After 39 seasons, Chuck Kaiton is out as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Carolina Hurricanes, sources told our media partners atThe split came after the Hall of Fame broadcaster was unable to agree on a new contract with the team.For this season, the Hurricanes plan to use a simulcast of the FS Carolinas television broadcast on their radio network.The News & Observer reports Kaiton's agent submitted a counterproposal to the team after his contract expired on June 30 but the team stood firm on its final offer to the broadcaster, which included a dramatic pay cut.