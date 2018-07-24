CAROLINA HURRICANES

Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Carolina Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons

EMBED </>More Videos

Voice of the Carolina Hurricanes calls his 3000th game

LUKE DECOCK
After 39 seasons, Chuck Kaiton is out as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Carolina Hurricanes, sources told our media partners at The News & Observer Tuesday.

The split came after the Hall of Fame broadcaster was unable to agree on a new contract with the team.

For this season, the Hurricanes plan to use a simulcast of the FS Carolinas television broadcast on their radio network.

The News & Observer reports Kaiton's agent submitted a counterproposal to the team after his contract expired on June 30 but the team stood firm on its final offer to the broadcaster, which included a dramatic pay cut.
Read more from the News & Observer here.

NOTE: The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina Hurricanessportshockey
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Lucas Wallmark, Greg McKegg agree to deals with Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Hurricanes earn a B-plus for Calvin de Haan deal
Calvin de Haan signs 4-year, $18.2M deal with Hurricanes
More Carolina Hurricanes
SPORTS
Duke to open against San Diego State at Maui Invitational
Cubs give child a baseball to right a wrong by another fan
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham defends Larry Fedora
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Mega Millions jackpot at $512 million for drawing tonight
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
2 dead after plane crashes in Lincoln County field
Gun rights activists allowed to post plans for 3-D printed guns online
Girl befriends UPS driver who brought her life-saving medications
Show More
Hersheypark set to reopen Tuesday following flooding
Thailand's soccer boys prepare to ordain as Buddhist novices
Who writes NC's ballot questions? Sec. of State fires back at NC legislature
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
More News